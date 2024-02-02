HONOR Announces The Launch Of HONOR Magic V2 In The UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Global technology brand HONOR announced the launch of the HONOR Magic V2 in the UAE market. This next-generation flagship foldable smartphone will become the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable smartphone on the planet upon release. The release is a bold statement by HONOR which will surely redefine industry benchmarks with significant improvements across form factor, battery, display and user experience.

Weighing only 231g and measuring 9.9mm in thickness when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 pushes the boundaries of innovation when it comes to foldables.

The HONOR Magic V2 features a first-of-its-kind Super-light & extra hard Titanium Hinge, which provides the perfect balance between weight and strength. HONOR's SGS certified proprietary steel has been expertly created for use in the hinge's main body of the HONOR Magic V2, providing added robustness and durability to the hinge mechanism.

The HONOR Magic V2 debuts with the thinnest dual Silicon-carbon Batteries with an average thickness of only 2.72mm. The innovative battery features HONOR's revolutionary low-voltage charge energy-gathering technology for greater power output at the same voltage compared to graphite-based battery systems.

The HONOR Magic V2 features a breathtaking foldable OLED LTPO display, offering an immersive user experience with support for 1.07 billion colors and exceptional color accuracy. HONOR's industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology minimizes eye strain, ensuring comfortable viewing even during extended use.

Incorporating human-centric innovation, the HONOR Magic V2 features Dynamic Dimming, which mimics natural light rhythm, stimulating ciliary muscle movement and reducing eye fatigue. The display's brightness level adapts automatically to external lighting conditions and screen time duration, ensuring optimal comfort for the human eye.

Price and Availability

The HONOR Magic V2 will be available in a range of elegant colors: Black, Purple, and a special version in Black with a vegan leather back.

HONOR Magic V2 is available now for pre-order in the UAE via hihonor, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Amazon, noon & Etisalat by e& at a price of AED 6899. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 4744, including Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones, HONOR Watch GS3, HONOR Magic V2 Case and HONOR VIP Care+ includes 24 months screen replacement warranty, extended 30 days replacement guarantee, and extended 24 months battery warranty.

For more information, please visit HONOR website at .

TWITTER:

Permalink