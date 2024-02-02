Swiss Solidarity Ramps Up Financial Support For Global Causes

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) class="lead-text" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB">The Swiss Solidarity fundraising organisation collected more than CHF54 million in 2023. During the year, it supported 344 mutual aid projects by paying CHF70 million.



This content was published on February 2, 2024 - 10:05 February 2, 2024 - 10:05 Keystone-SDA

This is the largest financial support handed out since the 2005 tsunami in Southeast Asia, the foundation said Friday.

After the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Swiss Solidarity received more than CHF32 million in donations. The population also showed solidarity for the victims of the earthquakes in Morocco and Afghanistan as well as for civilians in the Middle East.

To all these disasters were added the war in Ukraine as well as the December solidarity week for education and training in Switzerland and around the world. Most of the aid went to Ukraine, Turkey and Syria, East Africa and Switzerland.