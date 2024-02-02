Injured Children From Gaza Receive Medical Care In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Marking a step in non-governmental collaboration for aiding war-affected children, the four injured children are scheduled to have surgical procedures at a private clinic. Among them are two sisters, aged six and seven, with fractures and second- and third-degree burns with necrotic skin, and a 16-year-old requiring plastic surgery after losing his calf in an explosion, Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, reported.
This initiative is the result of a collaborative effort by three NGOs: Children's Right for Healthcare, Caravanes Solidaires, and UOSSM International (the International Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations). This distinguishes it from government-led efforts in countries such as France and Italy, which have pledged to welcome 50 and 100 children, respectively. UOSSM International has launched a fundraising campaign to garner support for this initiative.
Humanitarian mission
Raouf Salti, founder and chairman of Children's Right for Healthcare and a Geneva-based urologist, has been a key figure in initiating this. He was born in Damascus, Syria, to Palestinian refugee parents of the 1948 war; he completed his studies and practised medicine in France before relocating to Switzerland at the end of 2011. His deep-rooted connection to the region and its inhabitants is significantly shaped by his family's history of displacement.
In 2018 Salti found himself trapped in Gaza during a mission at Al-Shifa Hospital amid the outbreak of war. Witnessing the devastation and loss of life affected him.“When I see what's happening there now, I put myself in the shoes of a small child and imagine what they must be feeling,” he told SWI swissinfo.
