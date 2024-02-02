How We Work: Opinion Pieces

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Wie wir arbeiten: Meinungsartikel



Español (es) ¿Cómo trabajamos?Português (pt) Como trabalhamos: artigos opinativos中文 (zh) 我们如何工作:观点栏目Français (fr) Comment nous travaillons: les articles d'opinionعربي (ar) طريقة عملنا: مقالات الرأيPусский (ru) Как работает портал SWI: рубрика ((Мнение))日本語 (ja) swissinfoを知る~オピニオン記事Italiano (it) Come lavoriamo: articoli d'opinione

What are opinion pieces, or op-eds? Who writes them? These were questions we received from our readers. In this instalment of our“How we work” video series, Virginie Mangin explains what they are, how we find contributors, and how you can see that an article on our site is an opinion piece.

Do you have any other questions about how we work? Let us know via this link: