How We Work: Opinion Pieces

What are opinion pieces, or op-eds? Who writes them? These were questions we received from our readers. In this instalment of our“How we work” video series, Virginie Mangin explains what they are, how we find contributors, and how you can see that an article on our site is an opinion piece.
Do you have any other questions about how we work? Let us know via this link:
