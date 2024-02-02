Swiss Alps Could Profit From 'Heat Escape' Tourism

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Wie der Schweizer Tourismus vom Klimawandel profitieren könnte



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Español (es) Suiza puede aprovechar el turismo que busca escaparse del calorPortuguês (pt) Alpes suíços se beneficiam do turismo de "fuga do calor"中文 (zh) 瑞士阿尔卑斯度假胜地可从”避暑“旅游业中获益عربي (ar) التغير المناخي يُحوّل جبال الألب السويسرية إلى وجهة للسياحة الصيفيةFrançais (fr) Les Alpes suisses, un paradis pour touristes en quête de fraîcheurPусский (ru) Швейцарские Альпы приглашают любителей прохлады中文 (zh) 瑞士阿爾卑斯度假勝地可從「避暑」旅遊業中獲益日本語 (ja) スイスのスキー場が避暑地に転身Italiano (it) Le Alpi svizzere potrebbero trarre profitto dal turismo in fuga dal caldo

Snow shortages have been affecting Alpine ski resorts for years. Some have had to close owing to lack of snow, like La Sambuy (at an altitude of 1,850 metres) in France, which shut down in September.

With winter tourism no longer viable in many places, lower-lying Swiss resorts have been focusing more on the summer market. Sattel Hochstuckli (1,200 metres) in the central canton of Schwyz operates an amusement park with a toboggan run, suspension bridge and rotating gondola. Many other resorts are going in the same direction, offering rope parks and hiking, biking or scooter paths.

'Weather fugitives'

These resorts could now get an extra boost in summer. The cooler climes in the Swiss Alps could attract“weather fugitives” eager to avoid the relentless heat that has characterised southern European destinations over the past few summers and is set to intensify.

“We will see the summer heat escape market growing tremendously in the decades ahead. Switzerland stands to benefit from that market shift,” says Daniel Scott, a professor of environmental management at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

There are already signs of a shift towards destinations less likely to hit 40°C.“The Baltics are trying to market themselves as an alternative coastal destination,” Scott says.“The Chinese government is building a chain of holiday resorts up mountains to attract tourists escaping the heat in large cities such as Beijing”.

As tourists consider where to spend their next summer holidays, could they be lured by breezy Swiss hiking trails and chilly mountain lakes instead of the warm waters of the Mediterranean?

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more