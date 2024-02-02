How The Swiss Abroad Vote Differently

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Balz Rigendinger bei SRF (original)



How do the Swiss Abroad vote differently?

While there are 220,000 Swiss Abroad registered to vote, not all of them vote every time for various reasons. The average voter turnout for the Swiss Abroad is comparatively low, at around 25%.

SWI swissinfo journalist Balz Rigendinger shares his expertise with Swiss public television, SRF.

