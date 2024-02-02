Federal Elections Show A More Polarised Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Las elecciones muestran una Suiza más polarizada



Why weren't the Greens able to maintain their strides from 2019? What could the gains by the right-wing Swiss People's Party mean for relations with the EU? What do the election results mean for the make-up of the government?

SWI swissinfo journalist Julie Hunt spoke with Lukas Golder, political scientist at the gfs research institute, about Sunday's results. Above all, the strong position of the two major right-wing and left-wing parties showed the country is highly polarised, said Golder.





