United States Health Coaching Market Report 2024 With Industry Outlook To 2028 And Consumer Demand Factor Survey Insights For 2020-2023

Health coaching has emerged as a $7.6 billion healthcare service market, with a strong growth outlook

An estimated 128,000 health coaches and health educators advise and motivate clients to change bad lifestyle habits and to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes. Consumers, employers and insurers are each now more seriously focused on improving health and being proactive, in light of the pandemic, rising obesity levels, and chronic health conditions.

You are most likely to find a health coach in private practice, at a healthcare insurer, or via a corporate wellness program. Large self-insured companies are using coaches to improve employee health and cut claims costs, as are healthcare insurers. However, like coaching in general, the industry is loosely defined, and unregulated, and certification is performed by many competing organizations. However, improved CPT codes and reimbursement are on the near-term horizon.

This new report covers the following:

Market definition-types of health coaches, what they do, where they work, their number, annual salaries, market structure, market size: 2000-2028 forecast, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, recovery since 2020, the shift to virtual coaching, estimated number of weight loss coaches employed by major diet companies, demand and awareness of coaching by consumers, findings of phone interviews with heads of the National Society of Health Coaches, Wellcoaches, Institute of Integrative Nutrition, coaches by specialty, coach demographics.

Profiles of the 8 major certification organizations, profiles of insurance company users (Aetna, Cigna, Humana, United Health Group), MD and Veterans Admin. programs, demand factors and usage by consumers, findings of 2020-2023 surveys by YourCoach, TwineHealth, and AFPA, list of the top health coaching providers and apps, and the industry's major issues, obstacles and growth drivers. Includes list of 75 approved certification training programs.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction; Study Scope & Methodology

Market Definition and Summary



What does a health coach do, not do?

Discussion of difference between health coaches, wellness coaches, health educators

Definition of health coaching, scope of practice

Typical skills of health coaches, tasks

Health educators: definition, number employed, average wages

Number of yearly health coaching graduates

Market Structure: sectors where health coaches are employed Findings of 2020 YourCoach survey

Market Status Report

Status of CPT billing codes: approval of Category 3, future approval of Category 1

Discussion of the shift to digital delivery and telehealth

Outlook for the market, findings of interviews: discussion of factors affecting demand. Current and future trends, major issues and obstacles (interviews with heads of: National Society of Health Coaches, Wellcoaches Corp., Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching)

Market Size & Growth



Estimated number of health coaches & educators active in the U.S.

Avg. salaries of health coaches and health educators

Estimated market size and growth: 2000 - 2019

Discussion of Effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations/growth

Bureau of Labor growth outlook for the profession, no. of jobs by 2030

2020 market performance during the pandemic

2022-2023 market growth

2024 & 2028 market forecast, factors affecting growth Discussion and size of the weight loss coaching market

Profiles of Health Coach Certification & Training Organizations

(Descriptions of organizations and their certification programs)



American Association for Health Education

American Council of Exercise (ACE)

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Sears Wellness Institute

Duke Integrative Medicine

Health Coach Institute

Institute of Integrative Nutrition

International Coach Federation

Mayo Clinic

National Consortium for Credentialing of Health & Wellness Coaches

National Society of Health Coaches

Society for Public Health Education Wellcoaches School of Coaching

Consumer Demand Factors & Outcome Studies



Discussion & statistics; the cost of American chronic diseases

Discussion & statistics: Health Risk Behaviors that cause chronic diseases

Discussion - The Leading Causes of Death and Disability in the U.S.

Findings of 2023 AFPA report Business opportunities in the health coaching market (corporate wellness, specialized coaching)

The State of Health Coaching: TwineHealth survey results



Interest in health coaching by consumers

Availability of coaches

Typical age cohorts that use health coaching

Purpose of coaching

Digital vs. telephonic coaching

Length of coaching - timeline Who sponsors coaching

Discussion of the Outcomes & Results of Health Coaching, study results

Large Healthcare Organizations' Usage of Health Coaches



Aetna

Cigna

Humana

Kaiser Permanente United Health Group

Discussion of the Veteran's Administration's Whole Health Program

Discussion of the AMA module for setting up health coaching in physician offices

List of Health Coaching Companies

Name & address of some leading health coaching companies

Wellness Concepts, Marquee Health, Wellright, Pack Health, Diathrive Health, Wellness Coach, HbD International, Spire Wellness, Virgin Pulse, Health Advocate, Active Health Management, Aduro, Orthus Health, Wellworks For You, Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, Sharecare, Wellable, Asset Health, Workplae Options, Apree Health, Telligen, U.S. Wellness, Vitality Group, Wellspark Health

List of Most Popular Health Coaching Apps

Reference Directory of Information Sources

Directory of trade groups, special reports, surveys, articles and other sources of information about health coaching

List of 75 ICHWC-Approved Transition Programs

