MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DFDS SHARES

| COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 04 - 2 February 2024
|
VESTING OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS (RSU)
On 1 February 2024, Torben Carlsen (CEO of DFDS) and Karina Deacon (CFO of DFDS) were awarded 5,774 and 3,070 shares in DFDS A/S, respectively, as a result of the vesting of RSU's granted in 2021 under DFDS' LTI program.
Transaction details are reported in the attached announcement.
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,200 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
