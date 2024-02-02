MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DFDS SHARES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 04 - 2 February 2024

VESTING OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS (RSU)



On 1 February 2024, Torben Carlsen (CEO of DFDS) and Karina Deacon (CFO of DFDS) were awarded 5,774 and 3,070 shares in DFDS A/S, respectively, as a result of the vesting of RSU's granted in 2021 under DFDS' LTI program.

Transaction details are reported in the attached announcement.









Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





