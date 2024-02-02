JPND Launches Call On Mechanisms And Measurement Of Disease Progression In The Early Phase Of Neurodegenerative Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The EU JPND initiative has launched a call for research on mechanisms and measurement of disease progression in the early phase of neurodegenerative diseases.

PARIS, FRANCE, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The EU Joint Programme – Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND) initiative has launched a transnational call for multinational research on mechanisms and measurement of disease progression in the early phase of neurodegenerative diseases.It is known that the onset of neurodegenerative diseases occurs years before the appearance of the first clinical symptoms. However, our current understanding on the biological, psychological and social mechanisms that determine early disease progression as well as our ability to precisely monitor the course of the disease at pre-symptomatic stages is very limited. Delayed detection of disease progression may be the reason for the multiple failures observed in clinical trials during the past years. In this context, improving our understanding of the crucial biological mechanisms and psychosocial factors determining risk and resilience for neurodegenerative diseases is needed along with an enhanced measurability of disease progression through the establishment of advanced biological and psychosocial markers. Respective advancements may allow a more accurate identification of pre-symptomatic disease stages and a reliable monitoring of disease progression, thereby enabling a better prediction of disease trajectories and paving the way for new therapeutic and preventive approaches.JPND has thereby launched this joint transnational call with the aim of improving the understanding of disease mechanisms and advancing measurability of disease progression at early and pre-symptomatic stages of neurodegenerative diseases. Proposals to this call must be ambitious, innovative, multi-disciplinary and multi-national, i.e. include research teams from at least three different countries. They must be hypothesis driven and should have a strong focus on methodology.Proposals submitted to this call must focus on one or several of the following neurodegenerative diseases:. Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Parkinson's disease and PD-related disorders. Prion diseases. Motor neuron diseases. Huntington's disease. Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA). Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)Pre-proposals must be submitted no later than 12:00h C.E.T. on March 5, 2024.initiatives/annual-calls-for-proposals/call-announcement-for-jpnd-2024-call-mechanisms-and-measurement-of-disease-progression-in-the-early-phase-of-neurodegenerative-diseases/

