Shivakumar, His MP Brother Are Proponents Of Jinnah Culture: Eshwarappa

(MENAFN- IANS) Shivamogga, Feb 2 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and his younger brother and Congress MP D. K. Suresh, senior BJP leader K. S. Eshwarappa on Friday said they are proponents of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's culture and "conspiring" to divide the country.

Talking to reporters here, Eshwarappa said: "Shivakumar brothers are not happy even after the partition of India. The Indians have not come out of the pain of the partition yet, but they (Shivakumar brothers) seem to be conspiring to further divide the country."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah don't agree to the statements of Suresh on "division of south India as a separate country".

"However, opinions of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are important here. They must give their opinion before the nation on the issue," Eshwarappa said.

"The people in this country think that they have not got freedom in its true sense. The freedom fighters who had martyred for the country and are in heaven were pained to witness the partition. Shivakumar and his brother are going in the direction of causing further suffering in this respect," Eshwarappa said.

Suresh has stirred a controversy by stating that "discrimination is done on the lines of north India and south India, and if it continues, the country will have to be divided."

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, Suresh said the money of south India is allotted to north India.

"Because of this we are facing financial difficulties. If this continues inevitably we will have to raise a voice to make south India a separate nation," Suresh had said.

--IANS

mka/svn