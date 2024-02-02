Enhancement of presence in Italy: ALSO Signed Preliminary Agreement with Datamatic

ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

02.02.2024 / 06:58 CET/CEST



Emmen, Schweiz, 02

February 2024 PRESS RELEASE Enhancement of presence in Italy:

The ICT sector in Italy is a dynamic industry with a projected compound annual growth rate in the high single-digit range. Following the successful market entry of ALSO Italia in 2022, a possible acquisition of Datamatic, a long-standing distributor in Italy, would offer further growth opportunities. With vendors like HP Inc., Epson and Dell, to name just the 3 top brands, the company has a comprehensive vendor portfolio as well as an excellent, SMB-focused customer base. Combined with ALSO's strength in the cloud and as-a-service business, this could form a highly competitive and compelling offer for Italian resellers. The final purchase agreement should be signed over the coming weeks, with closing following after the standard regulatory approval. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), commented:“ALSO Italia has grown significantly in the as-a-service and cloud segment. The acquisition could be a valuable addition to our presence in Italy, offering Channel partners not only a broader portfolio of product categories, but also access to our highly successful cloud marketplace. This will enable them to amplify both in their transactional and their consumptional business.”

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software, and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit:

About Droege Group Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in“special opportunities” with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle“execution - following the rules of art”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit:





