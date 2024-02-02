EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

tonies preliminary results FY 2023: tonies exceeds revenue guidance for FY 2023 and achieves positive adjusted EBITDA

02.02.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Group revenue in FY 2023 expected to increase by approximately +39% YoY to around EUR 358 million driven by international expansion (especially growth in the US)

Revenue in strategically significant US market expected to more than double in FY 2023 to around EUR 138 million fueled by the successful wholesale expansion Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be positive as guided for FY 2023 LUXEMBOURG, 02 February 2023 // tonies SE ("tonies"), a leading international digital audio platform for children with the award-winning Toniebox, has released preliminary and unaudited results for the full-year 2023, ended on 31 December 2023. tonies exceeded its revenue guidance for the Group and the US and achieved its guidance for a positive adjusted EBITDA margin on the back of a very strong fourth quarter. Dr. Jan Middelhoff, CFO says: "Looking back on a fantastic fourth quarter with revenues of more than EUR 160 million, we can see that our strategy has worked, and all channels have delivered as expected. It's great to see the joy we have brought to many children during this holiday season. Thanks to the strong finish to the year, we have once again, achieved our revenue and profitability targets for the full year." Tobias Wann, CEO adds: "Every Toniebox sold in 2023 is a promise for future Tonies sales. With this very strong result, we find ourselves well-positioned for 2024. This is a clear testament to the desirability of our product and the commitment of our global teams, which allows us to deliver on our promises despite continued macroeconomic uncertainties. I am delighted to be on board as the new CEO of tonies and to further drive this successful development forward." tonies achieved a very strong overall business performance in FY 2023 – with revenue growth in all regions. Group revenue is expected to grow by +39% YoY and come in at around EUR 358 million (FY 2022: EUR 258 million), exceeding the full-year 2023 guidance of EUR 354 million. The US continued its rapid growth trajectory and, with expected FY 2023 revenue of around EUR 138 million, even clearly exceeded the revenue guidance of EUR 116 million for FY 2023. The mature DACH market recorded +4% YoY growth to EUR 165 million, while revenues in Rest of World rose by +60% YoY to EUR 55 million. In Q4 2023, group revenue increased significantly by around +38% YoY, driven by a very strong customer demand during the Christmas business and important commercial events including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This corresponds to an absolute group revenue of around EUR 166 million. The US market recorded a very strong finish to the year with Q4 growth of +92% YoY to approximately EUR 78 million, fueled by the expanded distribution of tonies in partnership with major retailers such as Walmart and Target. In the DACH region, revenue decreased by -6% YoY due to a baseline effect in H2 2022, in which a strong rebound in revenue was recorded in Q4 2022 (+6% YoY) following a decline in revenue in Q3 2022 (-9% YoY) as a result of weak consumer sentiment. At the same time, revenue in Rest of World grew by +63% YoY, driven by strong growth in the UK and France. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve significantly and turn positive in 2023, compared to -2.4% in 2022. The final audited figures as well as the guidance for full-year 2024 will be published together with the tonies SE annual report on 11 April 2024. tonies will hold a presentation on its full-year 2023 results on Thursday, 11 April 2024. All details will be available in due time under: Preliminary revenue by region* in EUR million Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Change

FY 2023

FY 2022

Change

Revenue 166 120



38%

358

258



39% DACH 57 60



-6%

165

158



4% US 78 40



92%

138

66



110% Rest of World 31 19



63%

55

34



60% *all figures are preliminary and unaudited

About tonies tonies is the creator and publisher of tonies®, the innovative and award-winning audio system for children aged three and up. Consisting of the Toniebox and the matching audio figurines - called Tonies - the system makes audio content touchable and enables a completely new kind of listening experience:“audio play”. Launched in 2016 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, tonies® is available on three continents and offers a portfolio of over 700 Tonies. tonies employs over 400 people and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange through tonies SE since 2021.

Investor Relations Contact Manuel Bösing Head of Investor Relations Phone: +4915157846012 Mail: ...

This document contains forward-looking statements Certain statements included in this document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" or other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the tonies SE. They are not historical or current facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance. Disclaimer By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described in this document. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable mandatory law or regulation, the tonies SE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in the tonies SE's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based. Neither tonies SE nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions.



