Eurobattery Minerals Announces Last Day For Trading In BTU And The First Day For Trading In The Warrants



EQS-Media / 02.02.2024 / 07:35 CET/CEST

Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery” or the“Company”) rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 7 February 2024. Euroclear's record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 9 February 2024. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder's VP account/depot on 13 February 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO4 (Ticker: BAT TO4) is on 13 February 2024 and they will be traded until and including 17 May 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO5 (Ticker: BAT TO5) is on 13 February 2024 and they will be traded until and including 16 October 2024. For more information, please contact: Roberto García Martínez – CEO E-mail: ... About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world. Please visit for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well. Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB: Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255, e-mail: ... .

End of Media Release



Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB

Key word(s): Energy

02.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB 114 56 Stockholm Sweden Phone: +49 151 6568 0361 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: SE0012481570 WKN: A2PG12 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1828609



End of News EQS Media