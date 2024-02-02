Eurobattery Minerals Announces Last Day For Trading In BTU And The First Day For Trading In The Warrants

|
Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery” or the“Company”) rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 7 February 2024. Euroclear's record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 9 February 2024. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder's VP account/depot on 13 February 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO4 (Ticker: BAT TO4) is on 13 February 2024 and they will be traded until and including 17 May 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO5 (Ticker: BAT TO5) is on 13 February 2024 and they will be traded until and including 16 October 2024.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
