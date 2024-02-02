(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu EV Digital Invest AG Unternehmen: EV Digital Invest AG ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5 Anlass der Studie: Empfehlung: HOLD seit: 02.02.2024 Kursziel: 4.80 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Topic: After a historically bad year 2023 for EVDI and the whole sector, the worst seems to be over, and we see light at the end of the tunnel for EVDI. Here is why: The real-estate sector shows first signs of a recovery. Apart from normalizing construction cost inflation (4.3% in Q4'23 vs 16.9% in Q4'22), real estate prices are coming down as well, as shown by the Q3 housing price index (-10.2% yoy). That paired with declining financing rates (10y swap rates are -95bps since October), should allow for a revitalization of the industry in 2024 that should bode well for EVDI. Cross-selling potential with wevest. Once the integration of wevest is completed, we expect crossselling potentials between the wevest ́s and EVDI ́s customer base strengthening the client relationship. ECSP license enable new products. The recently granted ECSP license, allows EVDI to offer new products such as whole loans and senior loans. On top, cross-country generation and financing of loans is possible. That, paired with the wevest license which allows for loans with a volume of up to € 8m, should drive sales going forward. Interesting opportunities in the renewable space. Like its peer Exporo, EVDI could further diversify its business by additionally offering renewable energy projects such as solar parks on its platform. We observe that the demand for such products on the investor as well as on the project developer side is growing. While the margins (spreads) in this space are lower due to lower interest expenses, the risks are lower as well. Apart from that, EVDI announced changes in the management board end of last year. Tobias Barten (former Co-CEO) left the company to take over as CEO of EVDI ́s partner Engel&Völkers Capital. Karl Poerschke, the former Head of Finance succeeded in the role of COO. While we consider Karl as a perfect match, the new role of Tobias should further fuel collaborations between EVDI and EVC. While we see a lot of upside in the mid-term, we remain conservative for the moment, trimming our estimates for FY23 and beyond in order to reflect the weak industry sentiment with insolvencies and delays that could cause impairments. HOLD with a reduced PT of € 4.80, based on DCF. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: Email: ... LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

MENAFN02022024004691010666ID1107801313