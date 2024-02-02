(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE ISIN: LU2380748603 Anlass der Studie: Empfehlung: BUY seit: 01.02.2024 Kursziel: 8.60 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler Yesterday, Marley Spoon Group ('MSG') released Q4 and preliminary FY'23 results that were in line with our expectations. Q4 sales came in at € 73 (-18% yoy; eNuW: € 73), implying revenues of € 328 for the full year (-18% yoy; eNuW: € 328), which was mainly driven by a smaller active subscriber base of c. 193k (-22% yoy; eNuW: 189k) and lower order frequency per subscriber on account of a very challenging macroeconomic environment and pronounced consumer budget concerns throughout 2023. While macroeconomic uncertainties persist, MSG has made operational and non-operational progress on several fronts and thus looks set to disproportionately benefit from an eventual return of consumer confidence and a less hawkish monetary policy: Removing operational roadblocks. Operationally, MSG continued to expand its industry-leading contribution margins for Q4 and the full year to 32.6% and 31.7% (+290bps yoy, eNuW: 31.5%), respectively, through operational efficiencies in fulfilment (180bps yoy fulfilment costs) and marginbased menu planning (+120bps in gross margin). Notably, MSG was able to translate a higher contribution margin into a strong operating EBITDA margin of 4% for Q4 (eNuW: 3.4%) and 0.8% for the full year (+140bps yoy, eNuW: -1%). This healthy margin development was aided by (1) rectifying a previously changed voucher strategy, allowing the company to increase marketing efficiency and early cohort retention rates in H2'23 and into Q1'24 as well as a more stabilized order frequency and enhanced subscriber quality; and (2) a more streamlined G&A setup (-11% yoy to c. € 69m, excluding one-off costs) as cost-reduction measures from automation, business service centralization, the closure of underutilized operations, and cost synergies from its Chefgood integration began to kick in. Progress in ending dual-listed status. In Q4'23, the Group closed its tender offer to the remaining shareholders of Marley Spoon SE (listed on the ASX). The results indicated that it successfully acquired 10.4% of the total issued capital of Marley Spoon SE, increasing the stake to 95% (see illustration on page 2) and further paving the way to delist Marley Spoon SE from the ASX in H1 2024e (eNuW). In our view, this should benefit liquidity for MSG shares and help reduce investment complexity stemming from its current dual-listed status. Additionally, each share of MSG now owns 10ppts. more of Marley Spoon SE, which is reflected in our raised PT. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: Email: ... LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

