Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rosenbauer International AG
Unternehmen: Rosenbauer International AG
ISIN: AT0000922554
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 01.02.2024
Kursziel: 54.00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Christian Sandherr
Topic: Oshkosh, Rosenbauer's largest competitor in North America, published
its FY23 numbers on
Tuesday, providing a positive cross read. Here are the key takeaways: The conglomerate Oshkosh Corporation is the dominant player for
firefighting trucks in North America,
followed by REV Group and Rosenbauer. Oshkosh reported strong FY23 revenues
for its firefighting segment
coupled with a significant margin increase. Revenues rose 9.3% yoy to $
1.2bn, while order intake
grew to $ 4.6bn, indicating a continued strong demand in the firefighting
business. The operating margin
improved due to an enhanced supply chain and substantial price increases. Rosenbauer's competitors were in a similarly difficult situation during
FY22 and the first quarter of FY23,
struggling with substantially longer chassis lead times and raw material
cost inflation. However, as other
firetruck manufacturers start to get back to a more normal environment, it
gives us confidence for the
upcoming Q4 numbers. Rosenbauer already showed a successive improvement in
its profitability during
FY23. The EBIT margin in Q1 came in at -2.6% and climbed to 2.1% in Q2 and
4.4% in Q3. With Q4
being usually the strongest quarter, responsible for c. one third of total
sales and the restructuring program
kicking in, we expect the operating margin further to improve in Q4 FY23e
(eNuW: 6.8%). In August 2022, Rosenbauer launched its new efficiency program“Refocus,
Restart”, which is based on
four different pillars and is increasingly bearing fruit. The first pillar
is price negotiations with customers
on existing frame orders and is responsible for c. € 4-5m out of the € 31m
savings target. Furthermore,
Rosenbauer is simplifying its products without sacrificing the quality with
the purpose of reducing
production costs. This pillar takes the longest time to materialize and
should show its full effect in
FY24. The third important lever is to increase production efficiency, which
is clearly possible due to
the improved supply chains since last year. The last endeavor is the price
negotiation with suppliers.
Compared to FY22, raw material prices came down substantially, for example
Rosenbauer experienced
a price reduction of c. 27% for aluminum sheets within FY23. We expect Rosenbauer to continue its turnaround in FY24e with a 4.9%
increase in sales and EBIT margins
of 4.5% (+1.0 pp). As the supply chain situation further improves and with
a record high in order
backlog, shares look poised for a re-rating. Reiterate BUY with an
unchanged € 54.00 PT based on DCF.
