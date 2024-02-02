Interim Budget 2024-25 Unveils Ambitious Plans For Agricultural And Dairy Sectors

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 2

(KNN) In a major announcement during the Interim Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed a comprehensive plan to boost the agricultural and dairy sectors.

Under the Atmanirbhar Oil Seeds Abhiyan, building on the initiative introduced in 2022, the government is set to formulate a robust strategy to achieve 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) for crucial oil seeds like mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower.

The multi-faceted approach includes research for high-yielding varieties, widespread adoption of modern farming techniques, market linkages, procurement, value addition, and crop insurance.

Minister Sitharam highlighted the significance of this initiative in ensuring food security and reducing dependence on imports.

The focus on crop insurance aims to provide a safety net for farmers, mitigating risks associated with unpredictable weather conditions and market fluctuations.

Sitharaman also stated the need to support dairy farmers and improve the productivity of milch animals, unveiling a comprehensive Dairy Development Programme.

The new program will build upon the success of existing schemes such as the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission, and Infrastructure Development Funds for dairy processing and animal husbandry.

Efforts are already underway to control foot and mouth disease, a significant threat to the livestock population.

The Finance Minister emphasised the importance of creating a conducive environment for dairy farmers, ensuring the well-being of milch animals, and enhancing overall productivity.

As the budget proposes a holistic approach towards agricultural and dairy development, stakeholders in these sectors eagerly anticipate the positive impact on their livelihoods and the overall economy.

The government's commitment to fostering self-reliance reflects its dedication to building a resilient and sustainable future for the nation.

(KNN Bureau)