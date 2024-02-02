SIBUR Developing More Than 70 New Polymer Grades To Meet Customer Needs

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Moscow, Russia

SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubbers, is developing more than 70 new product grades to meet the diverse needs of customers across various industries.





This development includes polymers for packaging solutions, radiation sterilisation, and other medical applications. Additionally, SIBUR intends to manufacture special reagents and drilling fluids for the oil and gas industry.





Furthermore, SIBUR aims to introduce up to several dozen new plastic grades using recycled materials in 2024. The сompany's Polief plant, located in the Bashkortostan region, is already producing PET granules with up to 30% recycled plastic content, which are used to manufacture plastic bottles for water.





In the past year, SIBUR has implemented 330 programmes in collaboration with its customers to produce the polymer grades they require. This effort has helped replace more than 170,000 tons of products that were previously imported by SIBUR's Russian customers. These products include polymers and rubbers for the transportation industry, as well as polymer solutions for construction, which offer superior energy efficiency and durability compared with other materials.





SIBUR is also expanding its in-house production of speciality chemicals, which were previously imported. Examples of such chemicals include N-butyllithium, used in the production of specific synthetic rubbers, and zirconium tetraisobutyrate, which is essential for manufacturing stretch films.



About SIBUR

SIBUR is Russia's largest producer of polymers and rubbers. The Company's unique vertically integrated business model enables it to deliver highly competitive products used in the consumer goods and automotive industries, as well as construction, energy, chemistry and other industries across 100 countries.





SIBUR helps to reduce CO2 emissions stemming from the burning of oil and gas extraction by-products by processing them into valuable petrochemical products.



