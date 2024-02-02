Virginia Sales Tax Holiday Returns This Weekend: What To Shop

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Even though it's late for back-to-school shopping, the Virginia sales tax holiday is returning this weekend to offer much-needed tax relief to residents. Virginia's three-day sales tax holiday will run this weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Virginia sales tax holiday: when to shop

The Virginia sales tax holiday usually takes place in August, but lawmakers failed to renew it during budget negotiations over the summer. Eventually, lawmakers added the sales tax holiday in an amended state budget agreement. The state has held its sales tax holiday in August since 2015.

As a result, Virginians will now be able to take advantage of the sales tax holiday this weekend from Friday, October 20, at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday, October 22, at 11:59 p.m. During this period, residents will be able to save on items bought in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone.

Even though most back-to-school shopping is done, the sales tax holiday is still a good chance for residents to save money on qualifying school supplies, emergency items and other eligible products.

The Virginia sales tax holiday is part of Governor Glenn Youngkin's commitment to reduce the cost of living, as well as provide needed tax relief to residents. Governor Youngkin is encouraging people to take advantage of this tax relief.

“This sales tax holiday is an important measure to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money when purchasing essential school supplies, hurricane preparedness items, and clothing,” said Governor Youngkin .“My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief and will continue to stand up for Virginia families and further our efforts to lower the cost of living across the Commonwealth.”

Which items qualify for exemption?

Three categories of items qualify for sales tax relief during Virginia's sales tax holiday weekend, including school supplies, clothing and footwear; hurricane and emergency preparedness products; and Energy Star and WaterSense products.

The following items qualify for the Virginia sales tax holiday:



Qualified school supplies costing $20 or less per item.



Qualified clothing and footwear costing $100 or less per item.

Portable generators costing $1,000 or less per item.

Gas-powered chainsaws costing $350 or less per item.

Chainsaw accessories costing $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness products costing $60 or less per item Eligible Energy StarTM or WaterSenseTM products costing $2,500 or less.

Eligible items purchased for use in a trade or business do not qualify for exemption.

Moreover, the exemption will be available even if a customer uses a rain check to buy eligible items during the holiday period, regardless of when the rain check was issued. It must be noted that there is no limit on the amount of the total purchase.

More details on the Virginia sales tax holiday, including qualifying items and retailers, is available at the

Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines

and on

Virginia Tax's website .