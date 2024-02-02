Coca-Cola Stock Jumps On Beat-And-Raise Quarter

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock surged after opening bell on Tuesday, thanks to the beverage giant's robust third-quarter earnings and revenue gains. The company also boosted its guidance for 2023.
Coca-Cola actually surpassed analystsʻ expectations, beating revenue and earnings projections. The beverage maker's stock price climbed more than 3% in early trading on what is looking like a good day for the markets - with tech giants Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) set to release their latest earnings results after the market closes.
All three major indexes, the S&P 500 (+0.7%), Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.8%) and the Nasdaq Composite (+0.7%) were up Tuesday as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern.
Revenue jumps 8% in Q3
Coca-Cola had a solid third quarter, with revenue up 8% year over year to $12 billion and earnings per share up 9% to 74 cents. Unit case volume, which refers to the number of products sold, was up 2% year over year, led by 7% growth in Latin America. North America unit sales were flat.
Sparkling soft drinks were up 2%, led by a 3% increase in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while juice drinks rose 2%. The water/sports drinks category saw a 1% year-over-year increase in unit sales. In fact, the numbers were impressive given the increases in prices. When factoring in the higher prices, Coca-Cola posted a 9% increase in price/mix sales.
Coca-Colaʻs operating margin fell slightly to 27.4% in Q3 from 27.9% a year ago. However, the company gained overall market share in non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages.
Investors also reacted positively to the beverage giantʻs outlook for the rest of fiscal 2023. The firm now expects organic revenue growth of 10% to 11% for the year, up from a projected 8% to 9% growth after the second quarter. Further, Coca-Cola expects currency-adjusted EPS growth of 13% to 14% for this fiscal year, up from its previous estimate of 9% to 11% EPS growth.
Finally, the beverage maker reiterated its guidance of $9.5 billion for free cash flow, with cash flow from operations of approximately $11.4 billion, minus capital expenditures of roughly $1.9 billion.
“We delivered an overall solid quarter and are raising our full-year topline and bottom-line guidance in light of our year-to-date performance,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola.“Our leading portfolio of brands, coupled with an aligned and motivated system, positions us to win in the marketplace today while also laying the groundwork for the long term.”
Coca-Cola raises full-year guidance
The company said it plans to release its 2024 guidance in January upon the release of its fourth-quarter earnings, but the momentum it has gained through this inflationary period is promising.
A week ago, Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share at a yield of 3.4%. This is the 60th consecutive year that Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payout, making it a Dividend King . Only a relatively few stocks have longer streaks of revenue increases.
Coca-Cola is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22, which is down from 25 a year ago. The company's P/E is hovering near its lowest level since the start of the pandemic.
The consensus rating on Coca-Cola stock among analysts is a buy, with a median price target of about $66 per share in the next 12 months. That would be a 20% increase over the current share price of around $55.65.
MENAFN02022024005205011743ID1107801245
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.