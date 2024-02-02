Virtual Incision's Miniaturized Surgical Robot En Route To International Space Station Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Virtual Incision , the developer of the MIRA Surgical System, says that spaceMIRA is currently in transit to the International Space Station.

The device is aboard a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The 2024 technology demonstration mission is driven by a grant awarded from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to the University of Nebraska through the Established Program to Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program.

Testing with spaceMIRA on the International Space Station will assess the impact of zero gravity when performing simulated surgical tasks.

During a portion of the experiment, a surgeon operator at Virtual Incision's headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska will utilize remote-controlled technology to direct the movements of the robot.

