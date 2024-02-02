Anybotics And Adeptor Partner To Develop Robotic Testing In Norway Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ANYbotics is strengthening its presence in Norway by partnering with Bergen-based industrial inspection company Adeptor .

Adeptor says it aims to“drive the adoption of inspection robots in the Norwegian energy sector”.

ANYbotics' advanced mobile robots excel in autonomous inspections, asset monitoring, and anomaly detection within intricate industrial settings.

Adeptor delivers ANYmal robots directly and as a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution, providing first-level support, customer training, and technical expertise.

The collaboration between Adeptor and ANYbotics highlights the growing need for industrial robotic inspection in the region, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

