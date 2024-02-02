Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Raised $1.6 Million In Latest Investment Round Looks To Advance Dehydratech(TM) Research Operations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single health-focused institutional investor

The agreement is for the purchase of 1,618,330 shares of common stock at $0.97 per share, with gross proceeds amounting to approximately $1.6 million

The raised funds will be integral to Lexaria advancing its operations, inching it closer to FDA approval for its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD for the potential treatment of hypertension It will also help assert Lexaria's position as a leader in the market, even as it pushes the envelope in terms of research and development of its revolutionary DehydraTECH technology

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, raised approximately $1.6 million from its latest round of investment in what will mark a significant milestone for the company. In September 2023, the company announced that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to purchase 1,618,330 shares of common stock at $0.97 per share. Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering ( ).

The warrants will become exercisable six months from issuance, expiring five and a half years from the issuance date. These shares of common stock were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-262402), declared effective by the...

