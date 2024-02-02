Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Announces Fugal As New Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multistrategy operating company specializing in developing and supporting digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, has named Brandon Fugal as a strategic advisor. According to the announcement, Fugal, who is chair of Colliers International and owner of Skinwalker Ranch, is joining the growing team of DLMI professionals with decades of expertise in both traditional and digital asset spaces. Other advisors include Anthony Scaramucci, Larry Namer, Andrew Fromm, Raul Leal, Michael Malik Sr. and Agnes Budzyn. Frugal has impressive experience in business strategy, is a prominent business leader and has been recognized as a market leader nationwide. Fugal is the cofounder and owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors, which merged with Colliers, the number one commercial real estate firm in the Intermountain West and one of the leading commercial real estate firms in the world. An active entrepreneur and investor, Fugal has cofounded and led several companies including Cypher, Axcend and Texas Growth Fund, with development and master planning experience on a wide variety of projects.

“I am beyond humbled that Mr. Brandon Fugal has joined our team here at Diamond Lake Minerals,” said Diamond Lakes Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“Brandon is one of the hardest-working and brilliant executives I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I have so much admiration and respect for him, and having his full support is a true testament that we are on the right track on our mission to bring back timeless business principles focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate consistent yields for our stakeholders. Brandon's deep history and relationships in Salt Lake City will also be a substantial asset as we continue to build and grow Diamond Lake Minerals in this beautiful city.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

