Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Names Seasoned Entrepreneur, Blockchain Expert As New Strategic Advisor, Board Member

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, has announced a new strategic advisor: Agnes Budzyn. A successful entrepreneur and currently managing parter at Bluedge Ventures, Budzyn brings a

wealth of experience in blockchain, digital assets and traditional finance to her new role. During her career, Budzyn spent more than a decade in traditional finance, including a significant role at BlackRock, one of the largest investment management firms in the world. She was also a member of the leadership team at ConsenSys, a key player in the Ethereum ecosystem, where she worked on bridging the gap between traditional finance and emerging blockchain solutions. Budzyn has spent the last five years sharing her expertise with multiple businesses on a global scale in board member and advisory positions. Her experience includes technology enablement, digital assets, revenue generation strategies, and overall business transformation, particularly as companies grow or seek strategic funding. Budzyn currently serves on the board of directors at the Biden Institute, the FTSE Russell Digital Asset Advisory Committee and the Yale Club Audit Committee. Budzyn joins other DLMI board members Anthony Scaramucci, Larry Namer, Andrew Fromm, Brandon Fugal, Raul Leal and Michael Malik Sr. Diamond Lake Minerals is committed to creating a board that reinforces its commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital asset and security token industry.

“We are privileged to welcome Agnes Budzyn to our advisory board,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“Her expertise and deep understanding of blockchain, digital assets and finance align perfectly with our mission at Diamond Lake Minerals. We believe her insights will be invaluable as we continue to lead the way in the digital asset and security token space. Agnes's commitment to excellence is evident, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

