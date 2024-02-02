Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream's Investing App Signifies Potential Of Blockchain Technology, Next Phase Of Capital Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream

recently applauded SEC's move towards transparency in short selling as a step in the right direction.“Conventional financial markets do not offer safeguards against short selling. On Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market powered by blockchain technology, short selling is inherently not allowed. We believe the technology powering Upstream's investing app signifies the next phase of capital markets, driven by several compelling factors. Notably, the elimination of prevalent market manipulations like short selling stands out as a prominent feature, contributing to the development of a more equitable and transparent trading environment,” reads the announcement, written by Vanessa Malone.“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') recently implemented new rules for increased transparency in short selling. This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to ensure market stability and fairness.* The move, first proposed in late 2021 and early 2022, aims to provide greater visibility into the intricate world of short selling, a practice that has long been a subject of debate and controversy...

As we embrace these progressive changes in the regulatory framework, it is imperative for market participants to recognize the value of a robust infrastructure enforced not just by rules and regulation, but by design. Upstream stands as a testament to the potential of blockchain technology in revolutionizing the financial landscape, ensuring that market activities are conducted with utmost transparency and integrity.”

About Upstream

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles,

, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

