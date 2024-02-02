Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Names Veteran Gaming, Sports & Entertainment Icon As Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, has announced a new strategic advisor: Michael J. Malik Sr. According to the announcement, Malik has 50-plus years of experience and a proven track record in the gaming, sporting and entertainment industry. Currently a principal at MJM Enterprises Development Company Inc., Malik has served as a partner in the Detroit Entertainment casino group that, under his direction, selected the Mandalay Bay group as a casino operator and built MotorCity Casino into a thriving entertainment hub that contributed more than $1.3 billion to the Detroit economy every year. Malik has also served as a partner in North American Gaming and is a well-respected entrepreneur and leader in casino development, spearheading projects in California, Michigan and New York.

In addition, Malik has actively assisted various Native American tribes in the development of successful casinos, including playing an essential role in the establishment of the Little River Casino in Manistee, Michigan, which ranks among the top three most profitable Indian-owned and operated casinos in the state.“We are thrilled to welcome Michael J. Malik Sr. to our advisory board,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“Michael's profound knowledge and success in

navigating highly

regulated

industries such as gaming and entertainment

is a substantial add value to

our mission at Diamond Lake Minerals. His guidance will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the digital asset and security token space. We are confident that Michael's strategic insights and industry expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our company, and it is an absolute honor to work alongside someone I have the upmost admiration and respect for.”

