Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Announces E! TV Founder As Newest Strategic Advisor, Becomes IBN Client Partner

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, has named a new strategic advisor: Larry Namer. Renowned for his influential contributions to cable television, live events, music and new media, Namer brings an impressive five decades of experience to his new responsibilities, including cofounding E! Entertainment Television. According to the announcement, he was the visionary behind Comspan Communications, a company he founded that played a fundamental role in introducing Western forms of entertainment to the former Soviet Union; Steeplechase Media, which was the primary consultant to Microsoft's MiTV, contributing to the development of cutting-edge interactive TV applications; and Metan Global Entertainment Group, where he led key initiatives to create and distribute content tailored for Chinese-speaking audiences in both China and across the globe. He has served as an executive producer on several projects and, in partnership with DLMI, founded the NFTYS, an award show slated for its inaugural broadcast in January 2024 and designed to be the Oscars of the Metaverse.

“We are privileged to have Larry Namer join our advisory board,” said Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito in the press release.“Larry's unmatched experience and vision in the entertainment industry align seamlessly with our mission at Diamond Lake Minerals. He will play a pivotal role in guiding us as we continue to innovate and expand our footprint in the digital asset and security token space. Nobody knows entertainment and media better than Mr. Namer, and it's that media component that is going to be so important in not only the entities and projects we support but also educating global audiences on security tokens and the future they hold inside investor portfolios. Larry's commitment to excellence is evident, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

In addition, Diamond Lake Minerals announced that it has become a client partner of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company. DLMI has selected IBN to deliver key corporate communications initiatives. The company will benefit from IBN's investor-based distribution network of more than five thousand syndication outlets,

various newsletters,

social media channels, wire services, blogs and other outreach tools -

all designed to broaden awareness and recognition.

To view the full press releases, visit



and



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN