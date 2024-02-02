Psychedelicnewsbreaks Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) Strengthen Position In Alternative Mental-Health Treatments Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ: LSDI) , a pioneer in alternative mental-health treatments, is working to provide ingredients for effective mental-health treatment and therapies, including psilocybin and MDMA. According to a recent article spotlighting LSDI, the company is“well positioned” to support the mental-health space as it continues to grow. The article noted that mental-health issues are impacting millions of Americans a year and that treatments are finally evolving to treat these issues. Prescriptions for selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (“SSRIs”) have long been a mainstay in the industry, but they don't work for everyone and often have debilitating side effects. The article notes that wealthy investors are putting their money to work in alternative mind-medicine companies, bringing credibility to an industry that is ripe for innovation and growth. LSDI is gaining attention in that space as cannabis legalization across the country grows and clinical research into mental-health alternatives increases.

“Many of the states that have led the way in cannabis legalization are the same states pushing the legalization envelope for other alternative medicines, such as psilocybin and MDMA,” states the article.“The destigmatization of cannabis through legislative action set the precedent, encouraging research and investment into other psychoactive substances for medicinal use. . . . Accordingly, we witnessed completion of a second phase 3 study on MDMA, or ecstasy, which was successful at meeting the endpoints in treating PTSD. The MAPS study completion allows for the application submission for approval from the FDA, which is expected to be granted sometime in 2024. Lucy Scientific Discoveries is positioned to provide authorized support for many of these growing industries.”

About Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery is a NASDAQ company with holdings and operations in a variety of psychotropic businesses. The company holds a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's license granted by Health Canada's Office of Controlled Substances. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, LSDI Manufacturing Inc., operate under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada). This specialized license authorizes LSDI to develop, sell, deliver and manufacture pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors. With a focus on pioneering innovative therapies for patients in need, Lucy Scientific Discovery is dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychotropic medicines, improving mental health outcomes and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

