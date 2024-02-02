Psychedelicnewsbreaks FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Announces Filing In Connection With Proposed Arrangement With Celly Nu

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A)

is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions. Together with Celly Nutrition Corp. (“Celly Nu”), FSD Pharma today announced its filing on



its management information circular and related materials in connection with the special meeting of FSD Pharma Securityholders (as defined in the company's press release dated Oct. 5, 2023). The meeting, to be held virtually on Nov. 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time) through the

AGM Connect meeting platform , is to approve, among other things, the previously-announced plan of arrangement under which FSD Pharma proposes to distribute a portion of its shareholdings of Celly Nu to certain FSD Pharma securityholders, as more particularly described in the circular.

To view the full press release, visit



About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. FSD is also focused on the research and development of UNBUZZD(TM), a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption. FSD maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property.

