Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Friday will scattered clouds with a chance of light rain at first, and slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind and poor horizontal visibility at places.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain at first, and slightly dusty, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 16 to 25 knot, gusting to 35 at places at times. Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 25 knot, gusting to 38 at places at times.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 km/ 02 km or less at places at first, while offshore, it will be 04 to 08 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet, rising to 12 feet at times.

