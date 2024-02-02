Occupation Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces stormed several parts in the occupied West Bank at dawn Friday, and arrested 15 Palestinians.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation forces stormed three villages near Qalqiliya where the occupation soldiers broke into houses, and arrested 12 Palestinians.

The occupation forces also raided the city of Jenin and arrested three Palestinians.

Local sources confirmed that 8 Israeli military vehicles stormed the city from the direction of Al-Jalamah checkpoint, simultaneously with another force consisting of 10 vehicles storming the city from the direction of Nablus Street to the south.

The occupation forces also stormed Wadi Al-Fara'a, south of Tubas, and Ain Al-Sultan camp in Jericho. They also stormed Nablus and Hebron.

