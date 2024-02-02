2 Killed, 300 Injured In Massive Fire In Kenya's Capital

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gas explosion at an industrial building in the Kenyan capital Nairobi caused massive fire that killed two people and injured around 300 others last night.

The incident occurred when a company was refilling gas cylinders. The explosion ignited a "huge ball of fire that spread widely," government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura said on Friday.

The Kenyan Red Cross said the concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairob. Additional 27 people were attended to on site.

The deaths of the two individuals including an adult and a minor were confirmed, Kenyan Police chief Wesley Kimeto said, adding that the death toll may rise as the day breaks.

