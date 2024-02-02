Katara International Arabian Horse Festival Featuring 674 Horses From 10 Nations Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 4th edition of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAH) commenced yesterday at Katara Corniche, featuring 674 horses from 10 countries.

The opening was attended by Minister of Sports and Youth, H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, and H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, along with other officials.

The festival, running until February 11, includes a jampacked programme including the Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) from February 1 to 5, the Katara Arabian Horse Auction on February 4, and the Arabian Peninsula Horse Show from February 8 to 11.

With a prize money pool of €17m, this year's GCAT spans seven destinations across the Middle East and Europe, with stops in Doha, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Cannes, Valkenswaard, Rome, and Paris throughout the year.

Complementing the festival's equestrian focus are various artistic events, including a photo exhibition, saddle painting, artistic and educational workshops, live painting, and opening of three art exhibitions:“Symphony of Originality” by Ali Almimar at Building 47,“Horses and Colour” by Ali Nadir and Mahacine Al Ahrach, and“The Horse, a Grandiose Elegance” by Andre Guimaraes, the latter two located at Building 1.

Moreover, Katara Corniche is adorned with kiosks offering equestrian products such as saddles, paintings, carpets, and coats, enhancing the festival's vibrancy.

Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the Arabian horse heritage. Qatar's commitment to breeding and encouraging local breeders aligns with this cultural legacy, fostering international championships and revitalising interest in Arabian horse breeding, he explained.

He stressed Katara's dedication to nurturing and breeding Arabian horses, urging local breeders to engage actively in safeguarding this cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the workshops aim to showcase various artistic works depicting the heritage and aesthetics of horses, providing a platform for enthusiasts to develop their talents. Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti underscored the cultural significance of these events, uniting amateurs and lovers of equestrianism while promoting creativity in various art forms.

Adding a spectacular touch to the festival, the Skydiving team from Lekhwiya Forces performed over Katara Beach, featuring the portrait of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar flag, and AFC Asian Cup flag, among others. This display is part of the accompanying activities for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in the Cultural Village, enhancing the festival's allure with an aerial spectacle.