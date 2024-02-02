Ostberg And Barth Lead After Opening Super Special Stage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lusail: Norwegian driver Mads Ostberg and his Swedish co-driver Patrik Barth got to grips with their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 and moved into a slender lead after the opening 4.36km super special stage of the Qatar International Rally at the LCSC Karting Academy last evening.

Twenty-two competitors from 16 nations were flagged away from the ceremonial start at a new location on Lusail Boulevard earlier in the evening by QMMF President Abdulrahman Al Mannai.

They then tackled two laps and two passes of the 1.09km asphalt course at Lusail and the Norwegian was 0.8 seconds quicker than second-placed Pierre-Louis Loubetand Loris Pascaud.

The French duo are competing in a desert rally for the first time in their SRT Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 and the opening tarmac stage was not a true reflection of what the French crew will face over the next two days.



QMMF President Abdulrahman Al Mannai, Executive Director Amro Al Hamad and Secretary General Abdul Razzaq Al Kuwari pose with competitors during the ceremonial start of the Qatar International Rally at Lusail Boulevard yesterday.

Loubet said:“It's a pleasure to be here and I am looking forward to the rally. I know it is going to be very challenging. I hope I can find my braking points in the open desert for the corners and not brake too late!”

After sharing last year's regional championship title with Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, Abdullah Al Rawahi will be hoping to go one better this season with his Jordanian co-driver Ata Al Hmoud. The Omani guided his Autotek-run Škoda to third on the opening stage.

Al Rawahi said:“This first rally of the year is going to be quite a challenge, bearing in mind our last event was in Cyprus (October 2023). I hope this will be an amazing year. We are pushing. We want to compete for the win. Every year we get closer and closer. Last year was very disappointing. We broke the engine. This year we also have a new challenge of the JWRC and we have Rally Sweden in a couple of weeks. I am very excited about that. These will be new experiences. Hopefully, this year is another good learning curve for us.”

Al Attiyah and co-driver Giovanni Bernacchini came home fourth in their Autotek Motorsport Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Local driver Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and Irish co-driver James Fulton are competing in a Sarrazin-supplied Volkswagen Polo GTi for the first time. The Qatari finished the opening stage in fifth position.



A fan takes a selfie with Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah.

He said:“I am looking forward to this rally and happy to be in a rally car again after even more than a year. They are good stages, mixed, some technical sections and some fast and some bumpy sections. We did a good test. It's the first time in the Polo. I need some more time in the car to properly adapt but we are happy. It's very similar to the Škoda. It is going to be a very good competition. Thanks to the QMMF for putting me in a rally car again.”

Nasser Khalifa Al Atya has teamed up with Lebanon's Ziad Chehab for the forthcoming season and the 1993 Qatar International Rally winner guided his Motortune Ford Fiesta to 10th position.

Al Atya said:“I did two days of testing with the new car. I am hoping to adapt better than last year. I feel more committed in the car now and hope to be pushing hard this year. I have more experience and I did two rounds in the World Championship in Portugal and Sardinia. That gave me a lot of time to sit and race. I am also happy with my new co-driver Ziad and the Motortune team. This year will be different for me.”

Shaker Jweihan drew first blood with the fastest time in the MERC2 category for production class machines. The Jordanian held an overnight cushion of 11.4 seconds over Lebanese driver Ahmad Khaled.

Indian debutant Fabid Amer stopped his Subaru WRX-STi with reported fuel feed issues.

Latvia's Mārtiņš Sesks was taken ill in the build-up to the rally in Doha and received medical treatment for a virus.

With co-driver Renārs Francis not able to read pace notes in English, it would have been necessary for his team to find both a replacement driver and co-driver for the third SRTŠkoda but this was not logistically possible in the timescale available.

Today, competitors will tackle two loops of three gravel stages through Qatar's northern deserts. The Waab Al Mashrab (15), Al Waab (15) and Umm Birka (21) specials will be run in the morning at 09, 09 and 10, respectively.

They will then be repeated in the afternoon at 13, 13 and 14 after a return to the Lusail Sports Arena for a regroup and midday service from 11.

A strengthening wind is forecast for today and part of tomorrow. This will alleviate potential dust issues on the special stages provided that it does not intensify and create sandstorm conditions and poor visibility.