Brahms Wins Ras Rokn Island Cup After Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Brahms, ridden by Alberto Sanna, outpaced Al Yateema by a short head in the final moments of an exciting feature to bag the Ras Rokn Island Cup for owners Wathnan Racing at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The Local Thoroughbred Handicap - the final contest of the seven-race 17th Al Uqda Meeting – ended up in thrilling fashion when the Alban de Mieulle-trained made a late surge to emerge victorious after getting a strong challenge from Al Yateema, led by jockey Giuseppe Cultraro, throughout the 2000m run.



The connections of Brahms celebrate after their win.

Saleh Salem Al Marri rode Suheal Qatar to third place in the feature. The winners were by honoured by Al Uqda Complex Manager Abdulaziz Jassim Al Boenain.

Also yesterday, Sanna had guided Gassim Ghazali-trained Townsend to Thoroughbred Handicap win to claim his first title of the day.