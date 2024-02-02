Last 16 In Numbers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: We are down to the final eight teams in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 after four days of action in the Round of 16 where matches were decided by the finest of margins as three of the eight ties went to penalties and another three were settled by a one-goal margin.

Holders Qatar, four-time winners Japan and 2015 champions Australia all made statement wins in the last 16 while Tajikistan and Jordan took their fairytale runs into the quarter-finals, so join the-AFC as we review the Round of 16 by taking a closer look at some of the key facts and stats that caught the eye.

1.06 million and counting

The 2023 edition of the continental showpiece set a new total attendance record of 1.06 million after 63,753 fans packed Al Bayt Stadium to watch hosts and holders Qatar defeat Palestine in the Round of 16.

The previous spectatorship record was held by the 2004 edition hosted by China PR which saw 1.04 million fans attend the tournament.

Quarter-final debutants

Tajikistan are the only side making their quarter-final debut in the 2023 edition after they edged the United Arab Emirates on penalties in the last 16. Goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov emerged as their hero by denying Caio Canedo in the shootout as the Central Asians became the first debutants to reach the last eight since Australia in 2007.

The Tajiks also became the first team to win their maiden knockout game in the tournament since Japan defeated China 3-2 on their way to winning their first-ever continental crown in 1992.

On the mark

No player has registered more shots on target during a single match in the ongoing tournament than Sardar Azmoun who managed to fire five of his six shots on target during Islamic Republic of Iran's penalty shootout win over Syria that sent them through to the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Palestine's Oday Dabbagh and Korea Republic's Son Heung-min have registered the most shots on target in total so far, with eight shots from four matches, followed by Son's teammate Lee Kang-in who has seven shots on target with a shooting accuracy of 78 percent.

Solid at the back

With seven interceptions in the Round of 16 tie against Saudi Arabia, Korea Republic centre-back Kim Min-jae is the player with the most interceptions in a single match at the AFC Asian Cup so far. The Bayern Munich defender's contributions proved decisive as the Koreans booked their place in the last eight on penalties.

Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov ranked second on the list as he made five interceptions in their 2-1 victory against Thailand on Tuesday.

Jordan's maiden triumph

After failing to win in any three of their previous appearances in the knockout stage, Jordan finally tasted their first knockout success as they came from behind to defeat former champions Iraq, courtesy of injury-time goals from Yazan Al Arab and Nizar Al Rashdan.

The Jordanians were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Japan and Uzbekistan in 2004 and 2011 respectively before losing to Vietnam on penalties in the Round of 16 in 2019.

11 out of 11

Following the 2-1 defeat of Palestine on Monday, hosts and defending champions Qatar have now won 11 matches in a row in the AFC Asian Cup.

The Maroons have also won five knockout ties in a row, having previously not registered a win in the knockouts before the 2019 edition, when they lifted the trophy for the first time.

Leaving it late

With Korea Republic seconds away from elimination, Cho Gue-sung became their saviour, scoring deep into injury time against Saudi Arabia to force extra time before they went on to win on penalties. It means the Koreans have now scored thrice in second-half injury time.

The Taegeuk Warriors forced a 91st-minute own goal from Yazan Al Arab to draw 2-2 with Jordan on Matchday Two before captain Son Heung-min converted from the spot in the 94th minute in a 3-3 draw with Malaysia in their final group outing.

Super-saver

Syria goalkeeper Ahmad Madanieh made the most saves in a single match in the tournament when he made nine stops in his side's shootout defeat to Iran. The 34-year-old made four of those saves from shots from inside the box and enjoyed a save percentage of 90.

Ahmed Al Kassar also put on a valiant display between the sticks for Saudi Arabia in their shootout defeat to Korea Republic with six stops – the second highest number of saves in the last 16 stage.

Awesome Afif

Akram Afif (pictured) has been involved in a goal in each of his four matches so far, with tournament leading scorer Aymen Hussain the only other player to achieve that feat.

Afif registered a record 10 assists as Qatar won their maiden title in 2019 and is replicating that form four years later in their title defence. The 27-year-old began the 2023 campaign with a double against Lebanon and was again on the scoresheet against Tajikistan. It was followed by an assist in the 1-0 win against China before a penalty and another assist helped his side progress with a 2-1 defeat of Palestine.

Lee shines bright

Korean attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in was the player who created the most chances in the Round of 16 with the 22-year-old creating seven chances against the Saudis of which five came from open play. Tajikistan's Shahrom Samiev took second place with six chances created in their win against the UAE.

Paris Saint-Germain star Lee also matched Australia's Craig Goodwin as the player to create the most chances in a single match, with the Socceroos star doing so in their 2-0 win against India on Matchday One.