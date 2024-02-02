QFFD, UNICEF Sign Five-Year Strategic Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) participated in the High-Level Strategic Dialogue (HLSD) hosted by the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the UN in New York.

As part of the High-Level Strategic Dialogue, QFFD and UNICEF signed yesterday a 5-year Strategic Framework Agreement and a Core Funding Contribution Agreement in support of child rights and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the opening remarks of the Dialogue, Director General of QFFD H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari stated that“Over the years, this partnership has yielded tangible outcomes, touching the lives of countless children across various spheres, including their access to safe drinking water and sanitation in Yemen or securing the livelihoods of drought-affected children and their families in Somalia, or our core contributions supporting UNICEFs regular resources to ensure our impact extends to regions where vulnerable children face the harshest of circumstances.”

“UNICEF appreciates the partnership with the Qatar Fund for Development and their commitment to provide support for some of the most vulnerable children around the world, including education,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“Together, we can help save and improve the lives of children who need our support the most,” she added.

The HLSD included the participation of delegation from QFFD and UNICEF, alongside other Qatari stakeholders, and it set the stage for advancing the longstanding partnership that will continually aim to support the well-being of children worldwide by fostering economic, developmental, and humanitarian initiatives.

QFFD and UNICEF, through their commitment to this partnership, engaged in collaborative discussions and highlighted productive approaches and best practices, through coordinated humanitarian responses and targeted development initiatives, underscoring their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children in need.