Transport Minister, LACAC Officials Hold Talk On Civil Aviation Matters


2/2/2024 4:01:29 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC) President Leonardo Blengini, and Secretary Jaime Binder.

Held in the Ministry's offices yesterday, the meeting discussed cooperation relations between Qatar and the organisation in the areas of training and capacity building, in line with the major development of the civil aviation industry. Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, who is in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), attended the meetings.

