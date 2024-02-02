Al Khater Discusses Bilateral Relations With Tunisia Envoy, Italian Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the State of Qatar H E Farhad Khalif. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of coordination between the two countries, especially in education and development.

In a separate meeting, H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with the Italian Special Envoy for the Syrian Crisis and the anti-Daesh Coalition H E Stefano Ravagnan, who is visiting the country. They discussed the Syrian issue and ways of the two countries' cooperation in the developmental field. They also discussed the Afghan issue, especially ways of supporting girls' education.