US Presidential Polls 2024: Donald Trump Secures Final New Hampshire Delegate, Maintains 13-9 Lead Over Nikki Haley

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former US President Donald Trump has secured the final delegate from New Hampshire, solidifying a 13-9 delegate lead over former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Granite State reported by the Associated Press (AP), this development further cements Trump's influence and support within the state, as he maintains a delegate advantage over Haley in the ongoing political landscape Associated Press assigned the remaining delegate by considering the most recent vote results from the January 23 primary, adhering to the unique rules set by the state for allocating Republican delegates Read: Donald Trump's Wealth Under Siege From Civil LawsuitsUnlike the Democratic presidential primaries, where a largely uniform delegate allocation procedure is followed across all states, Republican delegate rules differ from state to state, the report noted noted that in New Hampshire, the allocation of 22 Republican delegates is based on the proportion of votes candidates receive in the statewide primary. For instance, if a candidate secures 50% of the primary vote, they would be awarded 50% of the delegates at stake, amounting to 11 delegates Read: Nikki Haley trails Donald Trump by 26 points in her home state of South CarolinaHowever, it's essential to note that candidates must achieve a minimum threshold of 10% of the primary vote to qualify for any delegates according to the rules the New Hampshire primary, only two candidates managed to secure more than 10% of the vote. Donald Trump emerged as the frontrunner with slightly over 54%, while Nikki Haley garnered a little over 43%.Also Read: Trump Legal Bills Eat Up One Quarter of His 2023 FundraisingAP reported that in most states, the delegate math would involve multiplying these percentages – including the decimals – by the total number of delegates at stake. However, in New Hampshire, the first step in allocating Republican delegates is to round the vote percentages to the nearest whole percentage, which would be 54% for Trump and 43% for Haley. These whole percentages are then multiplied by the total number of Republican delegates at stake, which in New Hampshire is 22 the rounding and multiplication process, the initial delegate count is 12 for Trump (11.88 rounded) and 9 for Haley (9.46 rounded), summing up to 21 delegates out of the state's total of 22. In New Hampshire, the convention is to award any remaining unallocated delegates to the candidate with the highest vote count, often termed a“winner's bonus.”Also Read: India among 20 countries that paid $7.8 million to Donald Trump businessesApplying the outlined rules, the conclusive delegate allocation in New Hampshire stands at 13 for Trump and 9 for Haley. To secure the Republican presidential nomination, a candidate needs to attain a majority of delegate votes, specifically 1,215, at the Republican National Convention scheduled for this summer in Milwaukee the outcomes in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump currently holds a lead over Haley in the overall delegate count, with a tally of 33 compared to Haley's 17, AP noted.(With inputs from AP)

MENAFN02022024007365015876ID1107801181