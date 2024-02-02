Chandigarh Mayor Polls Protest: AAP Minister Says Delhi Speaker, Deputy Mayor Placed Under House Arrest

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai in a press conference on 2 February said that Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest ahead of the party planning to take part in the protest outside BJP headquarters against the \"cheating\" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls addition this, he also said several other AAP MLAs, councillors have also been placed under house arrest ahead of protest of Rajouri Garden, MLA of Janakpuri, and councilors of Harinagar, Bijwasan MLA, Chhatarpur MLA, Krishna Nagar MLA, Deputy Mayor, Laxmi Nagar Councilor, RK Puram Councilor, Badli councilor, Motinagar, Trinagar, Timarpur and Seemapuri AAP's protest is against alleged \"cheating\" in Chandigarh mayoral polls, which the BJP won. BJP clinched victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections and BJP councillor Manoj Sonkar was appointed new mayor. The election ended with Sonkar amassing 16 votes while Kuldeep Singh, combined nominee of the Congress and the AAP got 12 votes has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with police barricading several roads leading to the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and deploying additional personnel in view of the AAP's demonstration as well as a protest by the BJP against \"corruption\" in the Kejriwal government said roads leading to the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg have been closed since morning and barricades have been set up near the headquarters of the BJP and the AAP read: Chandigarh mayoral poll results: Traffic diversion near Delhi's ITO on 2 February in view of AAP, BJP protestsIn a post on X, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said, \"Heavy barricading all across Delhi. Buses full of AAP volunteers being detained. Hundreds of para-military forces outside the AAP office.\"\"Why is the BJP so scared of a protest on the Chandigarh mayoral elections?\" she asked cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj in a video statement asked whether the BJP was scared of Kejriwal.\"The entire entire country saw how votes were stolen in the Chandigarh mayoral polls by the BJP. Two elected chief ministers -- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are coming to protest against it,\" he said.
