Delhi's DPS RK Puram Receives Bomb Threat, School Vacated

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's DPS RK Puram on Friday received a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. According to the PTI news agency, DPS RK Puram received an email about two bombs on the premises at about 9 am after which the administration immediately informed the police about the matter school was immediately vacated and a search operation was launched, they said are tracking the IP address of the email: Unknown person threatens police with bombs at 6 locationsSeparately, Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a similar threat that bombs have been placed at six locations across the city police and other agencies are tracing the message sender September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023 via email. The first one was over phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes week, a Noida-based BPO employee was arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call in an attempt to delay his flight from Darbhanga in Bihar to Delhi as he was running late call was made to SpiceJet's Gurugram-based call centre and the caller had identified himself as Kishore the call, he stated that he had overheard two men talking about a bomb in SpiceJet flight number SG-8496 flying from Darbhanga to Delhi on January 24 the call, Delhi airport was put on high alert as the flight had already departed from Darbhanga\".Following the thorough search of the aircraft, the bomb threat call was found to be a hoax registered a case against Kishore under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication).

