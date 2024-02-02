Who Is 32-Year-Old Actor Poonam Pandey?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Multiple reports claim that 32-year-old actor and model Poonam Pandey succumbed to cervical cancer on February 2.The news started doing the rounds following a post on Pandey's official Instagram account which read: \"This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.\"Also Read | 'Salute you for your support': Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma tells customersNews18 quoted Pandey's team on the unexpected demise, while ANI quoted Pandey's media manager Parul Chawla, but more details are awaited. Condolences have continued to pour in on social media was Poonam Pandey?Known for her bold photos and videos, Pandey debuted in films with Nasha in 2013. She was last seen onscreen in season 1 of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp' in 2022 Read | Champai Soren sworn in as new Chief Minister of Jharkhand days after Hemant Soren's arrestPandey became infamous in 2011 for pledging to pose nude if the Indian cricket team triumphed in the ICC Cricket World Cup that year. Despite India's victory, Pandey didn't carry out her pledge, citing public disapproval and denial of permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).Her last social media post was three days back featuring herself enjoying a party in Goa Read | Tamil actor Vijay announces political party ahead of Lok Sabha elections, names it 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN02022024007365015876ID1107801171