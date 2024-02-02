Karnataka: Software Engineer Found Dead Inside Bathroom At Mandya, Foul Play Suspected

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The lifeless body of 42-year-old software engineer TS Gangadhar was discovered in a bathhouse in Mandya, sparking suspicions of foul play. The deceased's mother, Saraswati, has filed a complaint with the local police, pointing fingers at Gangadhar's wife and other family members, alleging their involvement in his demise.

TS Gangadhar, a resident of Mandya and employed as an engineer in a private Tamil Nadu-based company, met a tragic end in circumstances that have left the community in disbelief. The 42-year-old, originally from Keretonnur village in Pandavapur taluk, had been living in Shantinagar with his wife, Bhavya, and their daughter for the past six months.

The couple's relationship had undergone a tumultuous period, leading them to take their grievances to court. Despite a reconciliation facilitated by court mediation, a shadow seemed to linger over their marriage. On Wednesday afternoon, the situation took a dark turn when Bhavya, Gangadhar's wife, informed Saraswati, the deceased's mother, that her son had entered the bathhouse and failed to respond, eventually being discovered lifeless and unclothed.

Upon immediate medical attention at a private hospital, doctors pronounced Gangadhar dead. The body was subsequently moved to the town's public hospital mortuary.

Saraswati, suspecting foul play, has accused Bhavya, along with other family members, including Basavegowda (Gangadhar's father-in-law), Jayalakshmi, brother Naveen, and Naveen's wife, of orchestrating her son's demise. A formal complaint alleging murder has been lodged with the local police.

Efforts to close the case have raised concerns, as the deceased's family has resisted a post-mortem examination, alleging political interference. The family asserts that the police, under pressure from Minister Chaluvarayaswamy and Gangadhar's father-in-law, are reluctant to register a murder case and apprehend the alleged culprits. The family accuses the minister of siding with the murderers.

Despite these challenges, the police have persuaded Gangadhar's parents to allow a post-mortem on their son's body. The assurance of disciplinary action against the accused, should the post-mortem reveal foul play, led to their reluctant consent. Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju expressed condolences at the public hospital mortuary.