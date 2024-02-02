Mumbai On High Alert: Traffic Police Control Room Receives Serial Bomb Threats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a concerning development, the Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a threatening message on Friday (February 2), warning of serial bomb blasts at six locations across the city. This prompted the entire agency to be put on high alert as authorities launched an investigation to trace the origin of the message.

This incident follows earlier bomb threats received via email by Chattrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrayala in Colaba and Nehru Science Centre in Worli. The threatening emails claimed presence of bombs that could detonate imminently.

However, thorough checks by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad revealed no suspicious items at the specified locations. Subsequently, unidentified individuals were booked for sending the threatening emails.

This is not the first time Mumbai has faced such threats. In December 2023, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a call from an unknown person threatening serial bomb blasts in the city. Despite immediate investigations, it was discovered that the call was made by a 32-year-old man suffering from a mental ailment.

Authorities traced the man to Amravati but refrained from making an arrest due to his unstable mental condition.

As the current threat is being treated with utmost seriousness, law enforcement agencies are working diligently to identify and apprehend the person behind the alarming message. These incidents highlight the challenges authorities face in dealing with false threats that can cause panic and disrupt normalcy in the city.