Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Suhas's Film, Winning Audiences' Hearts? Read On

Suhas' most recent film, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, is a rustic village action drama with comedic and romantic elements. Dushyanth Katikaneni makes his directorial debut with the film, released globally on February 2 amid reasonable expectations.

The film receives great feedback, specifically praising Suhas, Saranya Pradeep, and the director.

Malli, a barber in the early 2000s hamlet of Ambajipeta, also maintains a rudimentary old-style music band that performs at events such as weddings and funerals. Malli and his sister Padmavati are twins, and as they develop into self-respecting adults, their 25th birthday alters the direction of their life.

Ambajipeta X (Twitter) Review:

Tollywood film lovers and admirers of Suhas' talent and choice of flicks thronged cinemas to witness the FDFS of this village-based romantic action movie with a lot of situational humour. These ardent cinephiles couldn't contain their enthusiasm and turned to social media to share their movie-going experience as Ambajipeta Marriage Band's theatrical trailer raised expectations. They shared peeks from the cinemas, as well as their thoughts, with all the eager fans and individuals who wanted to learn more about the film. Check out their feedback below.



Ambajipeta Wedding Band Cast



Suhas appears in this comic emotional drama with a delicate undertone topic as Mallikarjun, also known as Malli. In addition, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, Swarnakanth, Nithin Prasanna, Vinay Mahadev, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sharanya Pradeep play major parts in the film.