Iconic Gold Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan To Rakul Preet Singh, Best Red Carpet Looks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Iconic Gold Awards 2024 took place in Mumbai on February 1, 2024.



The red carpet and the award ceremony were attended by a large number of Bollywood and television celebrities.



Sushmita Sen looked stunning in a blue shimmer gown and wore a red shawl with blue borders on it. She kept her hair open and ditched accessories.



Rakul Preet Singh turned heads in a black off-shoulder gown that came with a high slit. She wore net black sleves and white jwellery to complete her look.



Manoj Bajpayee looked dapper as he was seen in a black suit that came with a shimmer coat and plain black pants.



Sanya Malhotra looked gorgeous in a black shimmer saree that came with pink flowers on the pallu. She tied her hair neatly in a bun and wore minimal makeup.



For the red carpet look, Hina Khan looked beautiful in an orange saree that came with a long pallu. She wore golden jewelry to complete her look.

For the Iconic Gold Awards 2024, Kartik Aaryan wore a white shirt and topped it with a blue suit and a tie.



Radhika Madan looked sexy in a net black gown that came with fur rolling down from one side. She tied her hair in a bun and wore minimal makeup.

