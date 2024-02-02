Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Venue To Guests To Date And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get married on February 21 and will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. The wedding is on February 21 in Goa.



Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for quite some time now. The two are now ready to take their relationship to the next level.



According to sources, Rakul and Jackky will marry on February 21 in Goa. They will organise a big wedding reception for Bollywood and South celebs on Feb 22 in Mumbai.

Their pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled for February 19-21 in Goa. Rakul and Jackky will report exchanging wedding vows in front of their closest friends and family members.

Their wedding celebration will be spectacular, and many high-profile guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are anticipated to attend.

According to sources, Rakul and Jackky planned to have a destination wedding abroad.

Later, they changed their plans at the last minute to comply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for families to organise celebrations within the country.



Many celebrities, directors, and producers will attend the reception in Mumbai.



Jackky is now producing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, while Rakul is working on Indian 2 and Ayalaan.